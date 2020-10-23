Police looking for suspect who stabbed man in Lancaster City

The victim told police that before he was stabbed Wednesday evening the suspect was acting erratically. Officers believe this was a random act of violence.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are looking for the suspect accused of attacking and stabbing a man in the city on Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. along the 400 block of Beaver Street. The victim suffered a stab wound to his torso and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the incident appears to be a random act of violence and the suspect was seen acting erratically shortly before the attack.

The suspect is described as an unknown white male in his 20's. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-735-3352 or email Det. Odenthal at odentham@lancasterpolice.com.