Lancaster County woman facing charges for her involvement in fraudulent bridal hair and makeup scheme

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with multiple crimes for her involvement in a fraudulent business scheme, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Holly Ann Boyer, also known as Holly Ann Klein, 37, of Extreme Beauty, of an address of 2421 Scenic Drive in Penn Township, allegedly had a hand in scamming 18 victims across five states out of at least $15,590.

Victims from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware, were affected.

Boyer is accused of advertising her services on various bridal websites and social media as a hair and makeup artist, and requiring customers to prepay. Once receiving the money, police say on Oct. 11, Boyer notified her employees and customers that she was unable to follow through with her services, then proceeded to refuse refunds and "block" those that paid from contacting her.

Police say Boyer continued to contact potential new customers offering a discount, if they paid in full, knowingly with no intent to follow-through on delivery of the services. This continued until Dec. 2021.

A social media movement called the "Brides of Justice" resulted in the identification of this fraudulent business scheme, according to police. Members of the group discovered that they all had similar stories about being scammed out of their money, and brought it to the police's attention.