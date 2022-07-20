Lancaster County guinea pig breeder charged with cruelty, neglect: PETA

The USDA reportedly inspected King's property and found dead baby guinea pigs, a dying guinea pig whose leg has been chewed to the bone, among other violations.

KIRKWOOD, Pa. — The owner of a Lancaster County guinea pig breeding operation was charged with animal cruelty and neglect following an investigation.

David and Malinda King were running a breeding farm; according to PETA, Malinda King was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and seven counts of animal neglect on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

In July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspected the King's property and found dead baby guinea pigs, a dying guinea pig whose leg has been chewed to the bone, filthy enclosures, and guinea pigs denied access to water, according to PETA.

In August, another inspection reportedly found more dead guinea pigs as well as others denied veterinary care for rampant skin issues, including open and draining lesions.

Both David and Malinda King have since relinquished their USDA license and no longer possess any guinea pigs, according to PETA.