Three men charged with May 2018 shooting death of Phillip Banks in York

Antonio Jones, Trayquan Robinson, and Tyler Orr were charged by DA Dave Sunday after an investigation by police and a recommendation by a York County grand jury.

YORK, Pa. — York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has charged three men with the May 2018 murder of Phillip Banks, following an investigation by his office and the York City Police Department and a recommendation by a York County grand jury.

Charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy are:

Antonio Jones, 22, of York

Trayquan Robinson, 23, of North York

Tyler Orr, 26, of York Township

These charges were approved by Grand Jury Supervising Judge Maria Musti Cook, Sunday said in a press release.

“The grand jury presentment provides an overview of evidence presented in this case, including testimony of witnesses and footage from multiple surveillance videos,” Sunday said.

The presentment concluded that on May 21, 2018, Jones, Robinson and Orr engaged in the premeditated shooting death of Banks, who was found dead at the scene of a shooting on the first block of North Franklin Street.

The 20-year-old Banks was targeted, according to the initial investigation.

“We think this best evidences the continued dedication to our victims and families by our local District Attorney's Office; and their commitment to the pursuit of justice, no matter how long it takes, no matter how deep they have to dig, to get it done," York City Police Commissioner Mike Muldrow said. "The community deserves that level of tenacity from both its officers and prosecutors. That's what their getting and it's making a difference."

Jones and Robinson are both in custody and have had their preliminary arraignments.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Orr.