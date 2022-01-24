Police: home healthcare worker charged for failing to report child abuse

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Rita Diesi, 50, of New Cumberland, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children-failure to report child abuse, according to court documents.
Diesi reportedly worked in a Highspire home, providing therapeutic support to a patient for years. There were several children living at the home, and Diesi allegedly knew that abuse was going on but failed to report it, despite being a mandatory reporter.
She was arrested on Jan. 18, and was released on her own recognizance after her arraignment.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.
Police confirmed that the claims of child abuse are being investigated.