Police: home healthcare worker charged for failing to report child abuse

Rita Diesi, 50, of New Cumberland, reportedly worked in a Highspire home for years and allegedly knew about abuse happening within the residence.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Rita Diesi, 50, of New Cumberland, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children-failure to report child abuse, according to court documents.

Diesi reportedly worked in a Highspire home, providing therapeutic support to a patient for years. There were several children living at the home, and Diesi allegedly knew that abuse was going on but failed to report it, despite being a mandatory reporter.

She was arrested on Jan. 18, and was released on her own recognizance after her arraignment.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.