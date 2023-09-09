12 overdose cases in 24 hours in Harrisburg

Police say the overdoses appear to be the result of people taking what they believe is a cocaine-based drug but in reality, also includes an opioid-based narcotic.

Police in Harrisburg are warning the public of a drug overdose spike after they responded to 12 overdoses within 24 hours.

Police say of the 12 overdose cases in the Downtown and Midtown area of the city, some have been fatal.

According to police, the overdoses appear to be the result of people taking what they believe is a cocaine-based substance but in reality also includes an opioid-based narcotic.

Harrisburg Police encourage anyone who uses or knows someone who uses a controlled substance to be aware of the increased risk and to be on the lookout for signs of an opioid-related overdose.

Potential signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose include:

Loss of consciousness.

Markedly constricted or pinpoint pupils.

Breathing difficulties (slowed, labored, and/or irregular breathing).

Respiratory arrest (completely stopped breathing).

Choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds.

Blue or purple lips or fingertips.

Being unresponsive to loud noises, shaking, or painful stimuli.

For more information on overdose recognition and substance abuse help please see the below links:

If you believe you or a person you are with is experiencing an overdose, please call 911