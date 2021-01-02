Harrisburg police chase ends with dramatic rescue of infant trapped inside suspect vehicle

After an on-and-off pursuit that lasted more than 3 hours, Tarahjay Ross was taken into custody while the 8-month-old baby in his car was rescued safely, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle chase Sunday in Dauphin County ended with a crash and the dramatic rescue of an infant from the suspect's vehicle by multiple officers, according to Swatara Township Police.

Tarahjay Ross, of Harrisburg, is facing several charges after the incident, which began at 6:45 a.m. in Swatara Township.

Ross allegedly attacked a woman during a custody dispute over their eight-month-old child, and left with the child after the alleged attack, police say.

Ross was allegedly "hostile, agitated and irrational," and the woman was concerned for the safety of their child, police say.

At 8:27 a.m., police say, the victim was able to track her cell phone, which was still inside Ross' vehicle, and found he was in the area of 16th and State Streets in Harrisburg. Officers from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police located and attempted to stop the vehicle, but Ross allegedly fled from the police at a high rate of speed.

Officers called off the pursuit out of concern that Ross was placing himself, the child, and the public in danger, according to police.

Ross also eluded officers in Pennbrook Borough, again fleeing at a high rate of speed, police say.

At 9:37 a.m., police say, Ross contacted the victim and followed her to a CVS store on the 3800 block of Derry St. in Swatara Township. He allegedly confronted the woman, removed their child from his vehicle, and threatened to throw the baby in the river.

"If you keep trying to save him, he's going to die with you," Ross allegedly told the victim.

Ross then placed the baby back in his vehicle and fled again, police say.

Swatara Township Police located Ross in the area of Park Terrace in Paxtang Borough at 11:16 a.m., police say. They attempted a traffic stop in the area of Park Terrace and Derry Street, but Ross fled again in the direction of Harrisburg. Police discontinued pursuit, citing the danger to the public and the infant in Ross' vehicle.

At this time, police say, officers determined that any future attempts to apprehend Ross would be conducted in unmarked vehicles so as not to create any unnecessary safety hazards.

Swatara Police detectives operating unmarked cars located Ross’ vehicle on the 800 block of Pine Street and began following him as he drove through Steelton Borough and entered into Highspire on Route. 230, police say.

Several unmarked vehicles then used legal intervention techniques in an effort to apprehend Ross' vehicle, resulting in significant damage to the police vehicles, according to police. The impact displaced the police vehicles and allowed Ross’s vehicle to leave the scene. Ross allegedly drove his vehicle in reverse for several hundred feet south on Second Street in an attempt to escape, police say.

The undamaged Swatara Police unmarked units continued to pursue Ross’ vehicle south on Second Street to the I-283 / Airport connector, where tire deflation devices were deployed in an attempt to safely disable Ross’ vehicle, according to police.

Ross' vehicle struck one of the devices and sustained damage to one of its tires, according to police. Ross continued his flight from police by continuing to travel on the Airport connector towards the I-283 interchange. He then drove off of the I-283 on-ramp, through the berm and onto I-283 north towards Swatara Township, police say.

At 11:40 a.m., the Dauphin County 911 center advised all involved officers that another woman had just called 911 to report that Ross had called her and threatened to kill both himself and the infant, according to police.

Ross allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed along the side of the roadway, coming to rest on its side at 11:44 a.m., according to police. Multiple officers approached the disabled vehicle and immediately gained access through the windows in an effort to protect the infant’s life, police say.

Police were able to shield the infant from harm and remove Ross from the vehicle, where he was placed into custody.

Both the infant and Ross were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Several officers sustained minor injuries during the course of the incident, according to police.