Harrisburg man charged with robbing a Dauphin county Walmart

Bryan Colon-Troche is facing many charges including robbery, firearms violations, and fleeing police

A Harrisburg is facing charges after police say he robbed the Walmart on Grayson Road.

Swatara Township Police were called to the Walmart on Grayson Road around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, for reports of an armed robbery.

Police identified the suspect as Bryan Colon-Troche, 22.

While responding, officers saw Colon-Troche fleeing the store and a pursuit ensued, before he lost control of his car and crashed. He was taken into custody.

Bryan Colon-Troche was found in possession of a stolen handgun.

He was charged with robbery, firearms violations, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding police and vehicle code violations.