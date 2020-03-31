x
Harrisburg man charged with robbing a Dauphin county Walmart

Bryan Colon-Troche is facing many charges including robbery, firearms violations, and fleeing police
Credit: Swatara Township Police Department

A Harrisburg is facing charges after police say he robbed the Walmart on Grayson Road. 

Swatara Township Police were called to the Walmart on Grayson Road around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, for reports of an armed robbery. 

Police identified the suspect as Bryan Colon-Troche, 22. 

While responding, officers saw Colon-Troche fleeing the store and a pursuit ensued, before he lost control of his car and crashed. He was taken into custody. 

Bryan Colon-Troche was found in possession of a stolen handgun. 

He was charged with robbery, firearms violations, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding police and vehicle code violations. 

He was remanded to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. 