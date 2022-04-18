Harrisburg man will serve in prison for illegally re-entering U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up to 42 months in prison followed by a year of probation for violating his deportation and illegally returning to the United States.
Luis Miguel Mejia-Lugo also fraudulently used the identity of a U.S. citizen, including a fake Social Security card, to obtain a Pennsylvania driver's license and, later, a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.
Mejia-Lugo was arrested in Hazleton on April 29, 2020, when he was found to be in possession of the illegally obtained firearm, Gurganus said.
Mejia-Lugo, who had previously been deported due to felony convictions for armed robbery and assault, was convicted of aggravated identity theft and illegal reentry of a removed alien for the latter case.
He was sentenced Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court by Judge Robert D. Mariani.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St John prosecuted the case.