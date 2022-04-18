Harrisburg man will serve in prison for illegally re-entering U.S.

Luis Miguel Mejia-Lugo, 30, was arrested in Hazleton in 2020 while in possession of an illegally obtained firearm, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up to 42 months in prison followed by a year of probation for violating his deportation and illegally returning to the United States.

Luis Miguel Mejia-Lugo also fraudulently used the identity of a U.S. citizen, including a fake Social Security card, to obtain a Pennsylvania driver's license and, later, a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Mejia-Lugo was arrested in Hazleton on April 29, 2020, when he was found to be in possession of the illegally obtained firearm, Gurganus said.

Mejia-Lugo, who had previously been deported due to felony convictions for armed robbery and assault, was convicted of aggravated identity theft and illegal reentry of a removed alien for the latter case.

He was sentenced Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court by Judge Robert D. Mariani.