Red Lion man will serve life in prison plus 20-40 years for killing 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker in 2019

Daiquan Dickerson was sentenced at a hearing Friday morning, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday announced.

YORK, Pa. — A York County man will serve life in prison plus a consecutive 20-40 years for shooting and killing 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker in 2019.

Daiquan Maurice Dickerson, 20, of Red Lion, was sentenced Friday morning, according to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

He was convicted in March of First Degree Murder, Criminal Conspiracy to Murder of the First Degree, Criminal Attempt to Murder of the First Degree, Murder of the Third Degree, Aggravated Assault and Firearms not to be Carried without a License, Sunday said.

Dickerson is one of three people charged in connection to the death of Shoemaker, who was one of two people shot while driving in the 400 block of West College Avenue in York. Her vehicle, a green Kia Soul, struck another vehicle and a tree after the shooting occurred.

Shoemaker and another victim, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital, where Shoemaker later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said a third individual, a 16-year-old boy, was located at the hospital and sustained a broken arm in the crash.

Investigators determined the shots came from the occupants of another vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Altima registered to Caylah Webb, of Lancaster.

Webb was also charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction, and tampering with evidence in relation to the case.

A third suspect, Sterling Frantz, was also charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the case. Frantz reportedly testified against Dickerson during the trial last week.

According to the police account of the incident, taken from the criminal complaint against Dickerson:

On Dec. 17, 2019, police received information that Frantz was involved in the case. He was brought to the York City Detective Bureau for an interview. After being read his Miranda rights, he agreed to speak to police about the incident.

Frantz told police that on Dec. 12, 2019, he was contacted by Shoemaker, who asked if he could supply her with a quarter ounce of marijuana.

Frantz agreed to supply the marijuana to Shoemaker. He said he was the middle man in the deal, and arranged to obtain the drugs from an acquaintance he identified as “Duce,” whom police later determined was Dickerson.

Frantz said he arranged to sell Shoemaker the marijuana for $120. He would then give “Duce” $100, and keep $20 for himself. He and Shoemaker arranged to meet outside his residence on the 400 block of N. Newberry Street to make the transaction.

Dickerson arrived at Frantz’s residence, driving a gray sedan with tinted windows. He parked in an alley behind Frantz’s apartment building.

After obtaining the marijuana from Dickerson, Franz said he walked to Shoemaker’s Kia, which was parked in front of the building. Frantz got inside the Kia, sitting in the front passenger seat.

Frantz said he gave Shoemaker the marijuana. As she was about to hand him the money, a black male sitting in the back seat of the vehicle grabbed him in a choke hold, while a second subject, whom Frantz described as a white male, grabbed his legs and pushed him in the vehicle.

Frantz said he was robbed of the marijuana, and broke free after a struggle and fled from the Kia. Shoemaker’s vehicle then sped off.

Police later determined through witness accounts that the victim who later suffered a broken arm was the person who put Frantz in a chokehold, and the victim who later suffered a gunshot injury was the one who grabbed Frantz’s legs.

After the Kia sped off, Frantz told police he went to “Duce” and told him he had been robbed. He said this made “Duce” very angry.

Frantz said he and “Duce” then drove off in the gray sedan, and spent about 30 minutes driving around looking for Shoemaker’s Kia.

Frantz later spotted the vehicle in the area of South Court and East Princess streets, where he pointed the vehicle out to “Duce.”

Frantz said he and “Duce” followed the Kia until Frantz could confirm it was Shoemaker’s vehicle. They followed the car onto West College Avenue, where “Duce” pulled into the opposing traffic lane, stopped beside the Kia, lowered the window, and began firing into it, Frantz said.

After the shooting, Frantz told police the Kia sped off westbound on College Avenue, while he and “Duce” drove south on Pershing Avenue.

“Duce” was later identified as Dickerson from a photo lineup.

Police said video surveillance footage taken from William Penn High School and St. Patrick Catholic Church on the 100 block of College Avenue showed the shooting.

Investigators said they observed the gray sedan pulling beside the green Kia, and the driver of the gray sedan firing through the passenger window into the Kia.

The Kia then sped off, swerving to avoid traffic as it traveled west on College Avenue. The gray sedan accelerates and follows before turning onto Pershing Avenue, where it travels off-camera.