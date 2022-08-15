2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson

The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has been closed for 10 years. Officials say the fire could not have been caused by faulty wiring or a gas leak.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on the scene.

The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has been closed for 10 years. Since there are no utilities connected, officials say the fire could not have been caused by faulty wiring or a gas leak. The fire has been ruled suspicious.

One official said that the bar was purchased at a sheriff's sale and that the owner does not have it insured.

Many residents are concerned about the recent fire. Karen Mann lived in an apartment right next to the fire and hopes that these incidences will end.

"I have two kids at home here and just not knowing what's going on there..." Mann said. "I am very stressed."

A long-time resident, Amy Duffy, said this could be one fire too many.

"I'm afraid to go to sleep when things are on fire and I didn't feel safe at all," she said. "I was ready to pack my suitcase and get out of town.”

There were no reported injuries, and there is still no word yet on the extent of the damage, although three people who lived next door have been displaced.

Two firefighters were injured in last week’s fire at the same location, which was ruled an arson, also according to officials.