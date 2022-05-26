Columbia man charged in March Club Twenty3 deadly shooting

Tyler Jamar Wilson, 28, of the 200 block of South 4th Street, will now face 11 charges over the killing of Jatavis Scott, 25.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Tuesday, a Colombia man had his preliminary hearing at the Lancaster County Courthouse regarding the March shooting that took place at Club Twenty3 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Tyler Jamar Wilson, 28, of the 200 block of South 4th Street, will now face 11 charges in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas over the killing of Jatavis Scott, 25.

Wilson will face a count each of criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, also according to the Lancaster DA's office.

According to testimony submitted at Wilson's preliminary hearing on Tuesday, an altercation between Wilson and Scott began at the nightclub which security was able to move outside into the parking lot around 1:20 a.m. on March 19.

Then, both parties with the defendant and the victim eventually separated before Wilson and his party followed Scott’s, also according to testimony. The fight started back up, was broken up for a moment, and then nearly reconvened before the deadly shots were fired.

This caused all the parties to disperse, and Scott collapsed closer to Eden Road.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has since ruled Scott’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner as homicide.

A video compilation was also submitted as evidence on Tuesday. It was comprised of Club Twenty3’s interior and exterior cameras, a witness’s phone recording, and a Sheepdog Protective Services vehicle that showed before, during, and after the shooting.

Wilson's defense team argued that it was impossible to tell from the videos who fired the shot, but the Commonwealth argued that video showed a flash from the discharging of a firearm that Wilson possessed. Also, Detective Fritz testified that two shell casings and blood spatter was consistent with Wilson being the shooter.

Because of his prior felony drug offenses, Wilson was not supposed to possess a firearm; this was also entered into evidence on Tuesday.