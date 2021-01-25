Baltimore man arrested after altering and cashing check in Lancaster County

He was arrested on Jan. 23 by the Baltimore City Police and was taken to Baltimore Central Booking where he awaited extradition back to Lancaster to face these charges.

Kiser allegedly altered the amount on a check - that police later determined had been stolen - and forged his own name on it. He then supposedly took the check, which was originally made out for a total of $65,533.25, got rid of the "6," and had the check made out to him, then cashed it for $5,533.25. This occurred at a bank on Oregon Pike in Lancaster, according to police.