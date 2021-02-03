Retired Hampden Township Air Force general to be sentenced for child pornography charges

Sullivan was arrested in November 2019 after a search of his Mechanicsburg home led to the discovery of child pornography on his home computer and laptop.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Retired U.S. Air Force general Frank Sullivan is due to be sentenced on child pornography charges on March 2 at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Sullivan was arrested in November 2019 after a search of his Mechanicsburg home led to the discovery of child pornography on his home computer and laptop. He was charged with 15 second-degree felony counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

“General Sullivan’s alleged actions disgrace his work and besmirch the Pennsylvania National Guard, an organization that has bravely and dutifully come to the aid of Pennsylvanians whenever they have been called,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in 2019. “I’ve said it time and time again — nobody is above the law. My Office will investigate and prosecute anyone who harms Pennsylvanians, no matter what positions of power they may hold.”