Lawmakers discuss police role in communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican lawmakers discussed the role of police officers in communities and the controversy surrounding defunding police departments at Thursday morning's Majority Policy Committee Hearing.

State Rep. Martin causer, Chair of the House Majority Policy Committee, called talks of defunding the police, "disturbing."

"No one is condoning illegal activities," State Rep. Causer, who represents parts of Cameron, McKean, and Potter Counties, said. "No one is condoning inappropriate use of force. But I don't think we can paint all police officers with the same brush, just like we can't paint all legislators with the same brush."

Republican leaders and members of law enforcement made it clear that public safety is a top priority, and that the "good" officers are transparent.

"Most departments have nothing to hide," Chief Camacho of the Chambersburg Police Department said. "And they should be able to share policies and procedures and the way they do things. And again, I believe that a lot of the negativity that surrounds some of these protests were driven away with our openness."

Camacho cited support for protesters and their message, in the wake of George Floyd. Instead of taking money away from police departments, leaders want to focus on solutions.

"Invest in evidence-based programs, such as those that support mental health treatment, crisis intervention, early childhood education," York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, said.

Finally, leaders said they need to address the national problem of police retention, and early recruitment, which can't be done without better education.