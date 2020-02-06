Department of Human Services provides guidance for parents with children returning to child care

As parents are getting ready to send their kids back to daycare, many facilities are adjusting to a new normal and new rules

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As parents are getting ready to send their kids back to daycare, many facilities are adjusting to a new normal and new rules.

"It's different, Nadera Rammouni, Owner & Director of Adventure Zone Daycare in Lower Paxton Township, said. "It's definitely different. We're learning as we go. It's nothing we've been prepared for."

Rammouni said on top of frequent hand washing and social distancing, right now they're opening 30 minutes later than usual and closing 30 minutes early to disinfect everything.

Parents, staff, children are screened and only one parent is allowed at drop-off and is asked to stay in the lobby.

Temperatures are taken twice a day, and all staff members are wearing masks.

Still they aren't at full capacity just yet.

"Ya know, I think a lot of parents are still hesitant," Rammouni said. "A lot of parents are still waiting for green. So we're trying to take as many precautions as possible and try to have the parents comfortable sending their kids back."

But with this new normal comes uncertainty. Which is why the Department of Human Services just released an FAQ guide for families needing child care.

"Regardless of what phase a county is in, all child care facilities that are open must follow CDC guidance for child care programs," DHS Secretary Teresa Miller, said. "This includes more frequent cleaning and sanitizing procedures and it means that parents should limit items coming to child care from home and items used for napping."

Since March, 18 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among staff or children at child care facilities across 13 facilities in 8 counties.

Miller said any additional cases will work with local health authorities to determine the next steps.

"Pennsylvania's fight against this virus is not over," Miller said. "And we must be diligent to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as facilities re-open."

As for Rammouni, she said parents should rest assured that daycare facilities are doing everything they can to keep kids safe.