Overdue fines no more at eight Dauphin County libraries

The eight libraries are making a pandemic-era policy permanent, abolishing overdue fines for all patrons.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Overdue fees are no more at the McCormick Riverfront Library in Harrisburg.

“We see fine-free as an extension to that service to the community," said Dustin Brinton-Wilson, library services administrator for the Dauphin County Library System.

The libraries have abolished the .25 cents-per-day fines at McCormick Riverfront Library, as well as its seven other libraries across the county.

It was done all through the pandemic, but now it’s permanent.

“We found there hasn’t been an increase in overdue materials and we’ve seen that the economic burden that disproportionately affects children and families with fewer economic resources, was lifted," explained Brinton-Wilson.

Brinton-Wilson says that demographic in the community needs library services the most.

Patrons also like the idea.

“I think it’ll be better for people who don’t have the money," said Alyssia Getty of Harrisburg. "Some homeless people like to read books [and] be somewhere warm so I [think] this would be better.”

The fine-free program does not cover lost or damaged items.

Brinton-Wilson explained to FOX43 that there are also safeguards in place to make sure the system isn’t taken advantage of.

“[Patrons] can renew items up to five times if there’s not a hold for someone else," he said. "If a lost book is found, they can return it within a year and the replacement charges are removed.”

While Brinton-Wilson said overdue fines aren’t a huge part of the library system’s budget, he said there is still a cost to getting rid of them.

The hope is patrons will make it up by donating through the Pay It Forward campaign, allowing the eight libraries to stay “fine-free” for good.

“We want to encourage more equitable and accessible use of the library while also encouraging responsible usage as well," said Brinton-Wilson.