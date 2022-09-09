Community gives back on annual United Way Day of Giving

The largest Project of Caring took place at Wildheart Ministries with 275 volunteers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — United Way's Annual 30th Annual Day of Caring is all about giving back to the community. The largest Project of Caring took place at Wildheart Ministries with 275 volunteers.

“Construction, painting, some urban gardening. It’s a very hands-on project that’s really going to impact the entire neighborhood," said Rae Lynn Cox from United Way of the Capitol Region.

Wildheart Ministries is a nonprofit in the neighborhood of Allison Hill, Harrisburg, committed to empowering others. They provide service and sponsorship opportunities for those who desire to impact their communities

“We do big block parties where we feed neighbors through our kitchen, working with local churches, and we actually host them in the building," said Cristina Herman, the managing director at Wildlife Ministries. "All the rooms have bunk beds and we just pack people into the community, give them an experience where they can make an impact, make a difference," said Herman.

Gail D’ Angelo has been participating in the United Day of Caring for over 10 years.

She says volunteering gives you the opportunity to make a positive impact and a lasting difference in the community.