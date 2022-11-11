Carlisle honors those who have served in the military

For the past 70 years, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council has been honoring veterans on Nov. 11th.

“We hope that by continuing this, that we are able to remind the American people the old saying that freedom isn’t free," said Kirk Wilson, the president of the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council.

Wilson has been involved in hosting the event for 40 years.

“It makes me feel good that I’m able to publicly make a statement that I recognize, I respect, and I salute all the men and women who are veterans and have served our country," said Wilson.

This year’s speaker was Dana Neely, a Carlisle High School history teacher and a Navy veteran.

“I was nervous. I was worried, that I wouldn’t do veterans justice on this day and giving this speech, or these remarks," said Neely.

However, he says the message he wanted to share with the community was clear.