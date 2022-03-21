Bowling fundraiser raises money for youth mentoring programs

"Bowl For Kids' sake" raises money for the organization's youth mentoring programs across South Central Pennsylvania.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — People in Cumberland County hit the bowling lanes on Sunday for a good cause.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capitol Region brought back "Bowl For Kids' sake" on March 20 for the first time since 2019.

Held today at ABC West Lanes in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County, participants raised $100 each to bowl or $500 per team.

The event raises money for the organization's youth mentoring programs across South Central Pennsylvania.

One big and little have been coming back every year for over 10 years.

"We have a big and little that got paired when they were 8-years-old and they have come every year supporting "Bowl For Kids' sake" and his little is with him here today," said BBBS Capital Region CEO Amy Rote.

"He's 20-years-old, currently working in 3D printing and enjoying his time still with his big," she said. "As his big said today, "he's not just my little in the program, he's family.'"