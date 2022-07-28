x
Canadian flight forced to land in Luzerne County after passenger charges cockpit

A man from Toronto tried to get to the cockpit during a flight, forcing the plane to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, according to the FBI.
Credit: WNEP
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, Pa. — A flight to Canada was forced to land in Luzerne County after a man charged the cockpit, according to federal investigators.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Sebastian Bien-Aine, 20, a citizen of Toronto, Canada, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for a charge of interference with a flight crew.

Investigators said that Bien-Aime was a passenger on a Porter Airlines flight that left Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday with a destination of Toronto, Canada. During the flight, Bien-Aine left his seat, charged the flight deck door, and attempted to enter the door, which ultimately required the plane to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Bien-Aine was taken into custody by the FBI upon arrival.

