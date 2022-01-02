Ways to save while grocery shopping | Money Smart

In today's Money Smart, FOX43 spoke with Catherine Azeles with Conrad Siegel and Martin Bucknavage with Penn State's Food Safety Extension.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — These days, we're all looking for ways to cut costs, especially as prices rise on everything from utility bills to kitchen staples.

In today's Money Smart, FOX43 spoke with Catherine Azeles with Conrad Siegel and Martin Bucknavage with Penn State's Food Safety Extension about how to save while at the grocery store.

Azeles said that step one when it comes to grocery shopping is to plan a menu, and make a list before going to the store. Take stock of what you have on hand, check out what's on sale, and then price compare.

"One of the benefits of the pandemic, if you want to call it that, is that a lot of us are using online shopping a little bit more," she said. "That's even true with grocery shopping. So, you can look online and compare prices of those grocery store items and try to find the best price."

This, she says, saves money on gas, and saves you time.

Also, if you are planning to do your grocery shopping online, Azeles encourages you to choose the pick-up option, since grocery delivery fees can add up.

Other things to keep in mind: dried herbs are cheaper than fresh herbs, frozen foods are cheaper than fresh foods, and remember to shop for the season.

Martin Bucknavage says that shopping for local, in season fruits and vegetables will be cheaper than imports.

"Now that it's winter time, a lot of products are imported in from various countries where those products are currently in season," he said. You're paying for shipping, in this case.