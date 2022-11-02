x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recalls

Do you own one? Space heater recalled due to fire risk

The LC Personal Electric Space Heaters have been recalled because they could overheat potentially causing burns and starting fires.
Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission
Recalled LC Personal Electric Space Heaters

AUSTIN, Texas — Customers are being warned following a space heater recall over fire risk.

Roughly 4,500 LC Personal Electric Space Heaters have been recalled because they could overheat potentially causing burns and starting fires. 

U.S. safety regulators are asking purchasers to stop use immediately to prevent harm. Two instances of overheating have been reported with no injuries. 

The Shop LC product was sold online at shoplc.com for $20 from December 2020 through February 2021. 

Shop LC is informing all consumers of the recall. Purchasers will receive a free return label with postage to send their heaters back. 

Owners may also call 877-899-0078 or email customerservice@shoplc.com. For more information, go to shoplc.com and click on Personal Space Electric Heater.

Related Articles

In Other News

Hostess recalls hot dog and hamburger buns due to listeria and salmonella concerns