Do you own one? Space heater recalled due to fire risk

AUSTIN, Texas — Customers are being warned following a space heater recall over fire risk.

Roughly 4,500 LC Personal Electric Space Heaters have been recalled because they could overheat potentially causing burns and starting fires.

U.S. safety regulators are asking purchasers to stop use immediately to prevent harm. Two instances of overheating have been reported with no injuries.

The Shop LC product was sold online at shoplc.com for $20 from December 2020 through February 2021.

Shop LC is informing all consumers of the recall. Purchasers will receive a free return label with postage to send their heaters back.