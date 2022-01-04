2 hand sanitizers recalled with labels that may be attractive to children

One of the recalled hand sanitizers may have benzene and the other methanol. Both can be potential health hazards.

The video above is from August 2020.

Two lots of hand sanitizer marketed with Mickey Mouse and the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" are being recalled. Each could have a different, potentially hazardous chemical.

The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% that is being recalled comes in both blue and green colors. Best Brands Consumer Products said the recalled lot may contain benzene, a potentially cancer-causing chemical. While benzene is found in multiple everyday products, significant exposure can lead to cancer.

The 2.11-ounce bottles have the "Star Wars" and "Mandalorian" logos and a photo of the character Grogu, colloquially known as Baby Yoda. The liquid is green or blue. They have lot number 20D21, NDC number 74530-013-02 and expiration date of June 30, 2022.

The Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% may have methanol, the company said. Methanol poisoning can lead to multiple symptoms from nausea, vomiting and headaches to blurred vison or permanent blindness, seizures, coma and even death. While illness can happen due to contact with the skin, there is concern for children who may accidentally drink it or even for adults who may drink it as a substitute for alcohol.

The Mickey Mouse sanitizer comes in a blue color in 2.11-ounce bottles with lot number 20E201, NDC number 74530-012-02 and an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2022.

Best Brands said the products were already removed from sale in April 2021 for "unrelated commercial reasons" and that there have been no reports received of adverse health effects from them. The company said it was notified of the problems in February following testing by the Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone who has these should stop using them immediately and contact Best Brands by email at Quality@BestBrandsintl.com for a refund.