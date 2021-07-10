Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of fully cooked hams, pepperoni that could be in your fridge or freezer

The products under recall have the establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

KENTUCKY, USA — It's time to check your refrigerator and freezer. There's another recall involving food, specifically meats. The Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products.

The meats might be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.

The recalled products were produced on various dates. The products under recall have the establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS said its biggest concern is that some recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive listeria results.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of any of these products, the USDA said.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or live chat Monday through Friday via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

