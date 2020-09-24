250K+ saws sold at Lowe's recalled, might not turn off

The switch on the recalled saws could keep it running even after a person releases the trigger or it moves into the off position.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a warning on more than 250,000 saws sold at Lowe's for an issue that could keep them from turning off.

The recalls include the Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 12-inch cordless electric chainsaws with date codes from 11/01/13 to 03/31/20 and Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saws manufactured from January 2017 through February 2019.

The switch on the recalled saws could keep it running even after a person releases the trigger or it moves into the off position. Around 100 complaints have been filed, but there have been no injuries reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pole saws and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” for more information.