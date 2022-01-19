Labor shortages persist in Lebanon Valley

The Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce says businesses need to learn how to adapt.

LEBANON, Pennsylvania — Worker shortages continue to impact employers nationwide and here in central Pennsylvania.

The Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce says businesses are seeing strong economic demand, but the pandemic-induced labor shortages have them struggling to get products manufactured and into the hands of consumers.

With no end in sight to these issues, chamber leaders say companies need to learn how to adapt.

"We've got to invest in infrastructure within companies – whether it's differences in IT [or] adding new technology and manufacturing changes – and kind of streamline by using other devices to get things done without needing as many bodies," said Karen Groh, President and CEO of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce.