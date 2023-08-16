US Consumer Product Safety Commission warns customers to stop using recalled Gree dehumidifiers due to fire risk

The CPSC said at least four deaths have potentially been associated with use of the dehumidifiers, which were first recalled in 2016.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers about the continued risk of fire from dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China.

The CPSC urges consumers to immediately check to see if their dehumidifier is part of any Gree dehumidifier recall, including the most recent recall of Gree dehumidifiers announced today.

Consumers should stop using the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree for a full refund.

"The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard," the CPSC said in a press release issued Wednesday.

The recall of the affected dehumidifiers was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013, expanded in January 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and re-announced again in November 2016, CPSC said.

The Commission evaluated the recalled dehumidifiers and found that they can overheat, smoke and catch fire, which can lead to serious injury or death.

There have been reports of four deaths potentially associated with Gree dehumidifiers, all involving adults who died from house fires that may have been caused by recalled dehumidifiers, according to CPSC.

One death occurred in 2016 in Ohio. Another death occurred in 2022 in Iowa. Two more deaths occurred in 2022 in Missouri, CPSC said.

There have been more than 2,000 reported incidents of these recalled dehumidifiers overheating, according to CPSC. About 450 fires have been reported, resulting in more than $19 million in property damage.

The recalled dehumidifiers have been sold at: AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe’s, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through January 2014 for between $110 and $400.

As stated in the November 2016 recall reannouncement, the recalled dehumidifiers are 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China, with brand names Danby, De’Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima.

The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately turn off and unplug the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at greedehumidifierrecall.com and click on Recall for to receive a refund.

Report incidents with recalled dehumidifiers and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.