The social media quiz you don’t want to take

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a quiz making the rounds on Facebook that could potentially give criminals access to your entire life.

The quizzes are titled things like, “How Well Do You Know Your Friend?” or “What Celebrity Are You Most Like?”

These quizzes may include questions like, “What’s the make and model of your first car?” or “What’s the name of the street you grew up on?” and “What’s the name of your first pet?”

They seem innocent enough -- but stop for a second and ask yourself, where you’ve answered these kinds of questions before?

They’re the questions commonly asked for security purposes when you forget the password to things like your online banking portal or your email account.

Once a criminal gains access, they can take over your online life without you even knowing it.

That's why it's important to follow the 3 Ss

Skeptical: Be skeptical before you take part in any kind of quiz or questionnaire Selective: Be selective with friend requests. Don't accept every request you receive. Make sure you know the person making the request is actually someone you can trust. Smart: Be smart about the access you're allowing to strangers. Periodically review your privacy setting on social media to make sure your personal information is being protected.

