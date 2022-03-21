Central PA residents heading south to Maryland to fill up gas tanks

At one station across the border in Maryland, gas is $3.69 per gallon, meaning consumers save 63 cents more per gallon compared to an average gas station in Pa.

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — Gas prices in the commonwealth have been on the rise for the past month, but Pennsylvania's neighbors to the south will start to see prices go down.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law suspending the gas tax in his state until mid-April. That means Marylanders will save 36 cents on every gallon of gas.

"I would think that would be a great idea for Pennsylvania to follow, although I don't know if Tom Wolf will do that," said Pennsylvania resident Nick Stallings.

Commonwealth residents like Stallings are already taking advantage of Maryland's lower gas prices at The Fill'Er-Up gas station located right on the state line in Parkton.

"[On] rush hour days, we'll have lines backed up just to get gas before people go into PA, because this is the last gas station before getting into Pennsylvania," said John Cane, an employee at the gas station.

At $3.69 per gallon, consumers in Maryland save 63 cents more per gallon compared to an average gas station in Pennsylvania.

"I live in PA, and I commute into Maryland, and fortunately I don't have a very long commute because I have to put premium in my car which is really putting a hit on the wallet," said Pennsylvania resident Kelly Gillispie.

Still, some Pennsylvanians aren't too impressed with Maryland's latest move.

"Even though they've suspended the gas tax, it's not much change," said Jeffrey Moody, who also commutes to Maryland for work.

Other Pennsylvanians, however, remain in favor of making a change where they live.