How to get the best deal on a TV for Super Bowl Sunday | FOX43 Finds Out

The days leading up to the Super Bowl typically see some of the best savings on TVs. FOX43 Finds Out how to get the most bang for your buck.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Anywhere you can buy a TV, there is likely a deal right now.

John Couling, the senior vice president of entertainment at Dolby says people buying a new entertainment system for hosting a Super Bowl party want an immersive experience.

"You want it to feel like you're in the stadium like you managed to get that ticket that no one else could get," he said.

Something to look for in a TV is HDR, or high dynamic range.

"What that gives you is just a much more realistic picture, it really does look like you're looking through the window into the game as if you're there in person," said Couling.

The picture is only half the story since you'll want to hear what's going on. As TVs get thinner, they may lose audio quality, so consider something like a soundbar.

When it comes to the size of your TV, bigger isn't always better.

Couling said, "You might get a better picture going just a fraction smaller with a slightly better display than going big, big, big, big and ending up with something that is not quite as vibrant."

As for the price range, Couling says about $500 can do the job for a decent setup. He also said, "If you can go as much as $1,000, you can get some pretty amazing displays for that market and that price."

Walmart shared a bunch of its deals with FOX43.

SAMSUNG 75" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR UN75TU7000B; Item ID: 921633257; Was $798, now $678 on Rollback

SAMSUNG 50" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV QN50Q60AAFXZA; Item ID: 309190612; Was $628, Now $498

TCL 75" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV - 75S451; Item ID: 822836388; Was $598, Now $538

LG 65" Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV with Dolby Vision C2 Series OLED65C2PUA; Item ID: 471426225; Was $1796, Now $1696

Sony 65” Class A80K 4K HDR OLED TV with smart Google TV XR65A80K- 2022 Model; Item ID: 785873484, Was $1998, Now $1698.

You can also check out all the Best Buy deals here.

Target has deals you can order and pick up today too.

One of the biggest tips from the experts is to make sure you measure the space where you plan to put the TV before you buy.

Huge TVs look a lot smaller when they're surrounded by a bunch of other big TVs at the store, but they may be a bit too buy for your living room.