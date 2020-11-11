FOX43 Finds Out: Are there seasonal work from home jobs?

With COVID-19 case counts rising and holiday hiring in full swing, FOX43 Finds Out which companies are hiring for you to earn some extra cash at home.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With rising COVID-19 case counts and plenty of kids learning virtually, it may be hard to find a job this time of year that fits into your life.

An economist at ZipRecruiter says at the height of the pandemic, 1 in 4 people were working from home.

While some of those people have gone back to work in-person, there are still plenty of companies that are not only still working from home, they're hiring from home.

As we get into the height of the holiday season companies are looking to fill those positions.

FOX43 Finds Out how you can make sure extra cash by working from home this holiday season.

There is seasonal work from home opportunities if you look for them," said Julia Pollak with ZipRecruiter says there are thousands of work from home openings right now.

One of the biggest seasonal work from home jobs may not necessarily make you think of the holiday season, more like tax season.

Pollak says tax preparers are seeing a lot of work from home openings in that field.

"The company Intuit is the company with the largest number of opportunities like that."

Traditionally during this time of year, retailers need seasonal workers to be physically in the store or warehouse.

They also need someone to find those workers.

"They're often looking for lots and lots of staff right about now, so they also need recruiters and many of those recruiters work from home," said Pollak.

Because of COVID-19 and early black friday sales already happening, economists expect even more people to shop online over the next few months.

Pollak says those e-commerce sites need people who can make sure those website are up and running.

"There are lots of tech support positions that are also remote."

The labor economist also says don't let those unemployment numbers deter you from trying to find work.

Pollak says jobs are being posted at a faster rate than they're being filled right now.

"If you apply now, you may have must better chances of finding your dream job than you expect."

She also suggests to apply as soon as you see an opening, so be prepared ahead of time.

Pollak said, "Many employers have an urgent need for workers right now and they're only going to look at resumes submitted within the first 7 days."

Companies are also hiring for seasonal in-person jobs as well.

It's not too late to get a seasonal job to bring in some extra cash this holiday season!



Also, if you come across a job you think you can do from home, but the posting doesn't list that specifically - it can't hurt to ask!

A lot of companies are willing to work with people right now, understanding issues with kids and education during the pandemic, so those companies can fill positions.