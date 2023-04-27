Bed Bath and Beyond coupons can be used at Boscov's through May 31

Boscov's Department Stores announced Thursday that they are inviting all Bed Bath and Beyond customers to bring their mailed Bed Bath and Beyond coupons in store.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Holders of Bed Bath and Beyond coupons shouldn't worry too much, they can still cash them in.

Boscov's Department Stores announced Thursday that they are inviting all Bed Bath and Beyond customers to bring their mailed Bed Bath and Beyond coupons to any Boscov's store and exchange it for $10 off any one purchase of $50 or more throughout the store from now until May 31.

"We're happy to make those BB&B coupons useful and introduce shoppers to Boscov's at the same time. They'll find that we carry many of the same products they're used to seeing and more," said Jim Boscov, CEO and Chairman of Boscov's.

With 49 stores throughout the mid-Atlantic, Boscov's is celebrating its 109th year as a department store.