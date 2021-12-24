After-Christmas sales will save you money, but retail experts say you should wait to buy certain items until next year

You will find serious savings and deep discounts, as much as 90% off after Christmas, but prices will be even better on some products starting in January.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Christmas Eve was a big night for Santa, but starting Christmas night, it will be a big night for you.

You will want to rest up for some serious savings after Christmas.

Retail experts agree the days between Christmas and New Year's Day will be busy with shoppers and deals at brick and mortar stores and online.

"Absolutely," said Julie Ramhold, a Consumer Analyst with Dealnews.com, a website that features a daily rundown of the biggest discounts and deals at major retail outlets.

"Retailers need to clear out those things. So as soon as December 26th hits, they drop the prices."

Ramhold said expect savings in several categories to be between 50% to 90% off.

ITEMS TO BUY RIGHT NOW

The After Christmas sales pack customers into stores with promises to save even more money than Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Green Monday.

Ramhold said if you are a tech lover or gamer looking to save money, right now, you are in luck.

"I realize that the latest consoles have been sort of hard to come by for the last year. But, if you were able to get your hands on a new console, then you should be able to find deals on video games at stores like Target and GameStop and even the online stores for anywhere from 50 to 75 to 80% off," said Ramhold.

If your gamer prefers PC or Mac, watch for sales from Steam and Epic games. Ramhold said some titles will be up to 90% off.

You will also find discounts on clothing.

Ramhold advises that you skip seasonal clothing items like winter wear. While those products will be discounted, the prices for those items will be even cheaper closer to Spring.

Several retailers usually host their biggest sales after Christmas.

Notable sale events include Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack and Victoria's Secret semi-annual sale.

"It is a huge sale that a lot of people really just kind of sit tight, and wait, for because the deals are just so great," said Ramhold.

Right now is a great time to start thinking about Christmas 2022.

"Ordinarily we can see those discounts at least 50% off initially, but over a couple of days, it'll grow they'll get better," said Ramhold. "The only problem with that is that the selection will also dwindle pretty fast."

Ramhold said if you wait for the price to drop on something that you want for your holiday decor, then you should grab it while you can.

While the discounts are huge, they aren't everywhere.

ITEMS YOU SHOULD PURCHASE IN 2022

Retailers are counting on you to make a New Year's resolution to be fit and healthy.

"Retailers know that as soon as January 1 hits, a lot of people will be committing to exercising more and getting fit and eating healthier, and things like that," said Ramhold. "So they will price those items accordingly."

Ramhold recommends waiting to purchase yoga mats, weights, fitness gear, and treadmills.

Also, wait until 2022 to buy home goods. Bedding, sheets, pillows, and towels are usually discounted during White Sales in January.

Mattresses are heavily discounted in February, during sales periods around President's Day.

"Those sales are going to be the first really great opportunity we see to get good deals on mattresses in the new year," said Ramhold.

WAIT TO BUY A NEW TV

Next year will offer many opportunities and incentives to get a new TV.

"The odds are better that you're going to see more deals pop up in late January and in the first couple of days in February right around the Super Bowl."

WHERE ELSE CAN YOU FIND SAVINGS

Help is out there if you need help to save. Websites do the work so you don't have to.

Dealnews.com is just one of the sites that ABC 24 Morning Anchor and Consumer Reporter John Paul uses to save money.

