Target frontline employees to receive $500 bonus

The retailer says it's a way of showing gratitude to team members for a year "unlike any other."

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota-based Target is thanking frontline employees for dealing with the challenges of doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic in a way most will appreciate.

Cold, hard cash.

Target announced Monday that all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers, headquarters and field-based offices are receiving a $500 bonus in the new year. Store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders will receive bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.

"We’re so proud of our team. They're the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests—and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work," reads a Target news release. "And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic."

Target says all told, the bonuses add up to a $200 million investment in team members, who they call the "heart and soul" of the company.

Target’s saying thank you to 375,000 of our frontline team members with a $500 bonus in the new year 💗. More details here: https://t.co/gfSsOcs0Nt pic.twitter.com/lmQm9migNs — Target News (@TargetNews) January 25, 2021

One of the employees impacted was Alejandro Madrid, an employee from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

"The bonus was a huge relief and it helped me tremendously. I'm happy to know that Target cares for my well-being. I helped my mom with bills and I'm fortunate enough to have saved a portion of the bonus,” said Madrid.

Target says this is the fifth time bonuses have been extended to employees for going "above and beyond" during the pandemic. The company adds that it will continue extending help to workers as the pandemic continues, by doing the following:

Waiving its absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness

Providing free access to health care through virtual doctor visits for all team members

Providing a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members

Offering free backup care to all U.S.-based employees

Supporting mental health through free counseling sessions