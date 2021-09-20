Shipping with FedEx is going to cost you more

FedEx announced price hikes for shipping rates.

If you’re going to ship something via FedEx, you’re soon going to have to dig deeper in your wallet.

Monday, FedEx announced it will raise shipping rates on January 3, 2022, by an average of 5.9% for U.S. domestic, U.S. export, and U.S. import services. The price hike includes items shipped through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Home Delivery. Also, FedEx Freight shipping rates will increase by 5.9% or 7.9%, depending on which service they use.

In a news release by FedEx, these surcharge changes for FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Ground Economy, and FedEx Freight also will occur:

Effective November 1, 2021, a fuel surcharge increase will be applied to FedEx Express (U.S. domestic package and freight services), FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight shipments.

Effective January 17, 2022, FedEx Freight will introduce a No Shipment Tendered surcharge that applies when a pickup is performed and no shipment is tendered to the carrier.

Effective January 17, 2022, the International Out-of-Delivery-Area Surcharge and International Out-of-Pickup-Area Surcharge rates will be determined based on the corresponding tier of the ZIP code, postal code, or city of the shipment’s origin and/or destination location for International Express Freight and Parcel services.

Effective January 17, 2022, a Delivery and Returns Surcharge will be assessed on packages that are delivered or returned using FedEx Ground Economy services.

Effective January 24, 2022, Additional Handling Surcharge and Oversize Surcharge rates for U.S. Express Package Services and U.S. Ground Services will be determined based on the shipment’s zone.