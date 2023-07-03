Christmas Tree Shops to close remaining stores: Report

Christmas Tree Shops started on Cape Cod in the 1950s. Until earlier this year, the chain ran 82 stores in 20 states.

MASSACHUSETTS, USA — Christmas Tree Shops, a staple in New England and across the region, is set to close all of its remaining stores, including those in Connecticut, the Wall Street Journal reported. The closures are part of a final bankruptcy dissolution.

The Massachusetts-based chain filed for bankruptcy in May with plans at the time to close a small number of underperforming stores by Aug. 11.

However, according to the WSJ, the retailer took out a $45 million bankruptcy loan which has since been terminated by creditors after the company defaulted on the terms due to worsening revenues.

The WSJ cited a notice filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware in its reporting.

The discount home-good retailer has roughly 70 stores across the region. Its four stores in Connecticut are located in Danbury, Orange, Manchester and Waterford at Crystal Mall.

According to the WSJ, the company and its stakeholders have reached an agreement to liquidate the remaining stores unless a buyer emerges within the next week.

Christmas Tree Shops started on Cape Cod in the 1950s. Until earlier this year, the chain ran 82 stores in 20 states.

The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond sold them in 2020.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.