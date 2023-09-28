Some big theatre names inspire joy, introspection in the Fulton Theatre 2023-24 season | Center Stage

From iconic musical theatre names to more intimate and thoughtful productions, Fulton Theatre officials say you can find something for everyone in the new season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As the season debut production of "Something Rotten" continues at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, the collection of shows both on the mainstage and in the upstairs studio aims to inspire audiences with both joy and introspection.

"There is an enormous amount of emotional roller-coastering," said Marc Robin, the executive artistic producer of the Fulton Theatre.

The mainstage series of shows includes musical theatre icons like "9 to 5," "South Pacific" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," among others. And while theatre-goers and even movie buffs alike might be very familiar with the productions, the Fulton Theatre continues its tradition of trying to instill new life in some of the biggest names.

"I try, as best I can, to not recreate what's been done before," Robin said. "'South Pacific' has been around for decades; why come around if you've already seen it? It's our job to take the collective experience and see something new."

Bringing out how the shows remain timely plays a part in keeping those well-seasoned shows alive in the current day, combined with a creative reimagining of sets, styling and intention while staying true to a show's core message.

"'South Pacific' is as important of a discussion now as it was back when it was done," Robin said. "'9 to 5,' when you talk about relationships and how we navigate our lives in the corporate structure, is relevant. 'Charlie in the Chocolate Factory,' you still -- I still -- want to go back and touch the child in you and the fantasy world of 'if you think it, it can be."

While reimagining the famous names, officials at the Fulton Theatre say it's just as important to give life to new voices in the theatre world. The season also features the U.S. debut of a musical formerly produced in the United Kingdom, entitled 'It Happened in Key West.'

"The new voices, the new stories are the future of our industry. It's our responsibility to make sure we're not doing just the quote 'tried and true,'" Robin said. "'Key West' is a no-brainer. It's based on a true story and the artists involved, the work is so good. The score is so spectacular."

Meanwhile, upstairs in the more intimate studio space of the Fulton Theatre, Robin says the motivation for the selection of shows focuses on introspection. The season includes the well-known 'Misery,' the adult-rated 'Equus,' 'Tuesdays with Morrie' and 'The Last Five Years.'

"I'm not choosing it because it's only going to entertain you," Robin said. "I'm choosing it because it's going to change your opinion or expose you to something you might not have seen."

According to Robin, "Misery" has been a passion project for the theatre to produce for years.

"Equus" was selected for its message about family and religion, focusing on the way values are passed down through generations and its interpretations in a changing world.

"Tuesdays with Morrie" fits in as a story of friendship, trust, ideology and care.

"The Last Five Years" finds its introspection of 'What did I think my life would be as a married participant and what was my life?' according to Robin.

Between the big names and the more intimate pieces, audiences also can find shows geared to the younger audience produced throughout the year in their family series. "Sleeping Beauty," "Peter Pan," "Junie B. Jones" and "Beauty and the Beast" grace the series from September through July 2024.

And in all the shows, whether they inspire laughter, a childlike joy or a look at the bigger meaning of life, Fulton Theatre officials hope you take something with you leaving the venue at each and every opportunity.

"We're always talking about wanting to change our lives through art," Robin said. "Part of that is having you come, have a conversation after you see whatever it is, to affect your day or change your day -- or in some cases change your way of thinking."