When are stores open for Black Friday shopping this year?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A growing number of stores are reverting to being closed on Thanksgiving Day, saving the shopping madness for the next day: Black Friday.

Check out these Central Pa. and national retailers' Black Friday hours to plan your shopping route and get the best deals.

WHAT IS OPEN ON BLACK FRIDAY?

Barnes and Noble: The book retailer will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for holiday shopping.

Best Buy: Get all your gadgets from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Lots: The discount store opens its doors at 6 a.m. and will close at 11 p.m.

Capital City Mall: The mall will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Stock up on sporting supplies from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Five Below: Shop deals from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's: Stroll the aisles from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Michaels: Pick up all your (discounted!) crafting supplies from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Navy: Open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Park City Center: The Lancaster mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day and open at 8 a.m. on Friday. Black Friday shoppers can browse to their hearts' content until 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets: Open for business from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target: Shop Black Friday deals from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.