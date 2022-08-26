PHOTO GALLERY: Pennsylvania pups to brighten National Dog Day

These viewer-submitted photos are paws-itively amazing!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Aug. 26 marks a worldwide day of celebration for our furry friends!

First established in 2004 by pet and family lifestyle advocate Colleen Paige, the date has quickly become a staple for dog lovers everywhere.

These user-submitted photos highlight just some of the unique dogs we have around the community. From hot summer days, snow days, adventure time and lazy snuggles on the couch—these dogs remind us how man's best friend earned their title!

You can share your photos with us via the 'Near Me' feature in the FOX43 app!