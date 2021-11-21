Everyone urged to 'shop small' next Saturday as businesses bounce back from the pandemic

Small Business Saturday follows Black Friday and owners hope it will draw even more customers to their doors.

The bells on the door of The Main Street Peddler sounded over and over again on Friday, as customers dived into early holiday shopping on East Main Street in Lititz.

It's a trend that owner Terri Givens hopes will continue into Small Business Saturday as she said she's noticed more customers starting to flood her doors since October.

"We are preparing in a lot of different ways," said Givens about Small Business Saturday. "We're making sure the store will be stocked."

Hear from the owner of The Main Street Peddler:

After nearly two years of hurdles caused by the pandemic, this is the first holiday season where vaccinations have been available to the majority of people in Pennsylvania. Booster shots and vaccinations for children over 5-years-old have also begun across the state.

On Friday, the city of York also held a press conference with local and state officials to promote Small Business Saturday.