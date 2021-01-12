Pennsylvania ranks number two in Christmas decoration searches for 2021

Window candles are the most popular holiday decoration this year for Pennsylvanians, according to a recent survey.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A recent survey conducted by Lombardo Homes ranks Pennsylvania as number two in Christmas decoration searches for 2021.

With Christmas right around the corner, Americans are excitedly preparing by decking the halls and lighting up their homes to get in the holiday spirit. (Well, at least 84% of them are, according to Lombardo Homes.)

The survey found 44% of people are taking this week to whip out their Christmas bins from the attic or freshen up their supply with a new batch of decorations this year.

Saturday afternoon is the ideal time for families to come together and hang the ornaments, preferably with a drink while they decorate, the survey says.

While the decorating process can seem endless at times, this year Americans are keeping it down to three hours on average, while spending upwards of $70 on new decorations to spruce up the house, the survey revealed.

According to the survey, the most popular decoration that's a must for Americans is the famous Christmas tree, typically displayed as a center piece in the family room, followed closely by Christmas lights.

The fake-or-real Christmas tree debate continues with 65% of citizens favoring artificial over real trees, according to the survey, due to their long lasting and minimal shedding qualities.