Pa. adjutant general says Veterans Day should be celebrated every day

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Today marks the annual federal holiday of Veterans Day, put in place to honor the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the United States Armed Forces.

"Our democracy depends on the willingness of its finest men and women to step forward and serve to dedicate themselves to a greater cause," Major General Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania state adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), said.

Major General Schindler is a United States veteran who served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as well as in a variety of command and staff positions respectively.

Major General Schindler says some veterans often go through hardships and trials even after coming home whether it be with their mental health or in the lack of resources that they have access to.

"They're used to operating in a certain environment and when they come out of uniform, they're now transitioning back into working in a different structure and in a different way of doing business sometimes than they're used to," he said.

He is asking the community to help the DMVA in identifying those veterans who need assistance.