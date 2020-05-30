US food prices see historic jump and are likely to stay high

The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted processing plans and distribution networks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs, and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks.

Overall, the cost of food bought to eat at home skyrocketed by the most in 46 years, and analysts caution that meat prices, in particular, could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to so keep workers healthy.