x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

food

US food prices see historic jump and are likely to stay high

The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted processing plans and distribution networks.
Credit: AP
Hardik Kalra stocks meat in a cooler at a local super market, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As if trips to the grocery store weren't nerve-racking enough, shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs, and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. 

Overall, the cost of food bought to eat at home skyrocketed by the most in 46 years, and analysts caution that meat prices, in particular, could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to so keep workers healthy. 

While price spikes for staples such as eggs and flour have eased as consumer demand has leveled off, prices may remain volatile for carrots, potatoes, and other produce because of transportation issues and the health of workers who pick crops and work in processing plants. 

RELATED: Some restaurants may be adding a COVID surcharge to your bill

RELATED: Tyson cuts some beef prices as coronavirus spikes grocery store costs

RELATED: Tyson Foods warns 'the food supply chain is breaking' as plants close due to coronavirus

RELATED: Dairy farmers begin to flush away milk due to coronavirus

RELATED: $10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge in US