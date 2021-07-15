Applications for Bardstown Bourbon Company's "World's Top Whiskey Taster" contest can be submitted through Aug. 15. The winner will win $20,000 and more.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Do you think you have the most sophisticated palette when it comes to whiskey? Well, now you have a chance to prove it.

Bardstown Bourbon Company is launching its second annual World’s Top Whiskey Taster competition.

Whiskey connoisseurs, enthusiasts and fans will have the chance to compete for a grand prize of $20,000, the opportunity to create your own whiskey blend with a master distiller and other prizes.

“We’re excited to bring the competition back this year and introduce more whiskey lovers to Bardstown Bourbon Company,” said Marketing Director Laurel Altman.

There are three phases to the competition: a casting call, regional qualifiers and the national finals. You can nominate someone or enter the contest yourself through the online form on worldstopwhiskeytaster.com. Once your information is submitted, you will receive information on how to complete an online audition. The casting calls will be held between July 15 and Aug. 15.

We’re looking for the next World’s Top Whiskey Taster. If you’re a passionate whiskey lover and looking for the ultimate... Posted by Bardstown Bourbon Company on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Six winners from each region will be chosen to compete in "live sensory challenges" at bourbon bars across the country, including in Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.

One person from each qualifier will be selected to compete for the national title in December at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, Kentucky.

“We’re looking for people who are all about exploring and sharing their bourbon experience,” said Bardstown Bourbon Company National Brand Ambassador Samantha Montgomery. “We invite social media bourbon evangelists actively sharing photos of pours and pairings, bourbon explorers and home enthusiasts who love to share their whiskey journey to compete.”

The first year of the event was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic. Michigan native Matt Porter took home the title last year.

Could you be next? Click here to submit your application.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.