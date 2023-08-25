How to make refrigerator pickles

This refrigerator pickle recipe is quick and easy, with no fancy equipment or intensive canning process needed.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2018.

Pickle lovers rejoice: there's no need to make a special trip to the grocery store when you run out of your favorite snack!

This refrigerator pickle recipe is quick and easy, with no fancy equipment or intensive canning process needed.

This recipe will yield 2-4 jars of pickles, depending on the style the cucumbers are sliced and size of the jars.

Ingredients

2 pounds, cucumbers (sliced into your preferred pickle shape)

1 1/4 cup, white vinegar

2 tablespoons, sea salt

1 tablespoon, sugar

1 1/2 cups, water

2 tablespoons, coriander seeds

5 cloves, garlic, peeled and chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons, mustard seeds

Fresh dill, 10 sprigs, chopped

1/4 teaspoon, crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon, black peppercorns

Directions

Whisk together the vinegar, sea salt, sugar and water, then refrigerate for later use. Place the sliced cucumbers into the glass jars, layering them with the remaining ingredients. Any spices that are left over once you're done layering can be stirred into the vinegar mixture from earlier or sprinkled over the top of the cucumbers in the jars. Pour the brine from the fridge into the jars, dividing it equally between them. Add more cold water to the jars if the brine does not completely cover the cucumbers. Put the jars into the fridge. The pickles can be eaten immediately, but they will taste best if allowed to sit for at least 24 hours for the flavors to meld.

Tips and Tricks

The pickle brine can be reused for up to three batches of pickles, so you do not have to start over from scratch every time you make this quick and easy snack.