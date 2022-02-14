Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Hershey is closing, but shoppers can save 20% through the end of the month

The store, located inside Karns Foods at 731 Cherry Drive, will close on Feb. 28. All wines, spirits, and accessories are 20% off while supplies last.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store located inside Karns Foods in Hershey is closing, which means savings for savvy shoppers through the end of the month.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said its FW&GS location at 731 Cherry Drive will offer 20% off all wines, spirits, and accessories from today through Feb. 28, when it will close its doors.

The PLCB said it is actively seeking another location to serve this part of Hershey, but has yet to secure a new location.

Should the location inside the Karns Foods run out of stock prior to Feb. 28, it will not restock its shelves -- so shoppers are encouraged to act fast.

The sale is only available at the 731 Cherry Dr., Hershey location from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28 to retail customers; the sale is not available to licensees, who already receive a discount off retail prices.

After Feb. 28, Hershey-area customers are encouraged to shop at these nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations by the PLCB: