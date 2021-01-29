Ben & Jerry's releases 7 new ice cream flavors

The ice cream chain describes the "Topped" flavors as "an ice cream sundae in a pint."

INDIANAPOLIS — I scream, you scream, we all scream for new ice cream flavors!

Ben & Jerry's is introducing seven new options with a chocolate topping.

The ice cream chain describes the "Topped" flavors as "an ice cream sundae in a pint" that begins with a spoonable chocolatey ganache topping.

🚨 7 NEW FLAVORS! 🚨 Introducing the Topped lineup, 7 new pints featuring a spoonable chocolatey topping that's totally over-the-Topped! Learn more: https://t.co/JhtNb3HtL5 pic.twitter.com/uPDQojDOPH — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 28, 2021

Ben & Jerry's Topped line comes in seven flavors:

Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough

PB Over the Top

Salted Caramel Brownie

Strawberry Topped Tart

Thick Mint

Tiramisu

Whiskey Biz

The Topped flavors are now available at retailers nationwide between the prices of $4.99 and $5.49.