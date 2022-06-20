Millions of years ago, the megalodon ruled the oceans – why did it disappear?

Example video title will go here for this video

You have just witnessed mealtime for megalodon – formally known as Otodus megalodon – the largest shark ever.

With its massive jaws, the monster crushes one of the whales and drags it down into the deep. Large chunks of the body are ripped off and swallowed whole. The rest of the whales scatter.

Suddenly, and without warning, an enormous creature erupts out of the depths.

As you stand on an ancient shoreline, you see several small whales in the distance, gliding along the surface of an ancient sea.

Imagine traveling back in time and observing the oceans of 5 million years ago.

When did the megalodon shark go extinct, and why? That's the question posed by 10-year-old Landon.

Editor's Note: The video above is from 2018.

Not surprisingly, megalodons ate big prey. Scientists know this because they’ve found chips of megalodon teeth embedded in the bones of large marine animals. On the menu, along with whales: large fish, seals, sea lions, dolphins and other sharks.

Its jaws were up to 10 feet wide, the teeth up to 7 inches long and the bite force was 40,000 pounds per square inch.

A fully grown individual weighed about 50 metric tons – that’s more than 110,000 pounds – and was 50 to 60 feet long. This animal was longer than a school bus and as heavy as a railroad car!

But when it did arrive on the scene, about 15 million to 20 million years ago, the megalodon must have been an incredible sight.

That includes huge swimming reptiles like ichthyosaurs , plesiosaurs and the mosasaurs . These incredible predators lived during the time of the dinosaurs; megalodon would not appear for another 50 million years.

As a scientist who studies sharks and other ocean species, I am fascinated by the awesome marine predators that have appeared and disappeared through the eons.

Are scientists sure megalodon is extinct? :

Internet rumors persist that modern-day megalodons exist – that they still swim around in today’s oceans.

But that’s not true. Megalodons are extinct. They died out about 3.5 million years ago.

And scientists know this because, once again, they looked at the teeth. All sharks – including megalodons – produce and ultimately lose tens of thousands of teeth throughout their lives.

That means lots of those lost megalodon teeth are around as fossils. Some are found at the bottom of the ocean; others washed up on shore.

But nobody has ever found a megalodon tooth that’s less than 3.5 million years old. That’s one of the reasons scientists believe megalodon went extinct then.

What’s more, megalodons spent much of their time relatively close to shore, a place where they easily found prey.