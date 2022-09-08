Lancaster County alpaca summer camp offers unique experience for participating campers

The week-long camp is for kids ages nine through 16 and allows campers to form a special connection with the alpacas.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kids in Lancaster County are getting the chance to work with some unique animals in August.

Greystone Ridge Alpacas is holding its annual advanced alpaca summer camp. The runs daily for three hours a day, until Friday Aug.12.

The week-long camp is for kids ages nine through 16 and is different from the beginner camp. The group gets the chance to put their adopted alpacas through an obstacle course. They can also craft from the fiber that is sheered from the alpacas.

The alpaca farm has been in operation for 18 years and the camp has been running for eight. Campers say the camp is like adding a new member to the family.

"[My] mom found out that there is this camp, she signed me up immediately for like four camps cause she knew I was gonna love it here. And I do, they're like my babies," said camper Sydney Saville.

This is the third and final advanced camp of the summer. In addition to kids camps, the farm also hosts adult camps, date nights, and ladies nights.